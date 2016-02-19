MADRID/BEIJING Feb 19 Spanish police have
arrested a sixth worker at the Madrid branch of Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) , a source
close to the investigation said on Friday, after five directors
were detained in a raid on Wednesday.
The arrests follow an investigation by police, the Spanish
tax agency and Europol into alleged money-laundering through the
branch involving funds suspected to have been transferred
through the bank to China by a criminal group.
The five directors, including the Madrid branch's general
manager, are due to testify in a Madrid court on Friday morning
facing charges of money laundering, fraud and tax crimes,
according to a legal source.
"The bank is paying great attention to developments," an
ICBC spokesman in Beijing said. No one at the bank in Madrid was
immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Paul Day and Maria Vega in MADRID, Shu Zhang in
BEIJING; Editing by Carlos Ruano and Adrian Croft)