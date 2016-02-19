MADRID/BEIJING Feb 19 Spanish police have arrested a sixth worker at the Madrid branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) , a source close to the investigation said on Friday, after five directors were detained in a raid on Wednesday.

The arrests follow an investigation by police, the Spanish tax agency and Europol into alleged money-laundering through the branch involving funds suspected to have been transferred through the bank to China by a criminal group.

The five directors, including the Madrid branch's general manager, are due to testify in a Madrid court on Friday morning facing charges of money laundering, fraud and tax crimes, according to a legal source.

"The bank is paying great attention to developments," an ICBC spokesman in Beijing said. No one at the bank in Madrid was immediately available for comment.