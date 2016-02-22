MADRID Feb 22 Three people arrested last week
as part of a money laundering probe into the Madrid branch of
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
(ICBC) were released on bail on Monday, a Spanish court said,
after several days in jail.
In total six workers at ICBC were detained last week and
ordered to jail by a Madrid court after police, the Spanish tax
agency and Europol launched an investigation into alleged money
laundering through the branch.
Three were ordered to jail without bail while another three
had to pay bail of 100,000 euros ($110,080). They had been in
jail since Saturday, as a precautionary measure allowed under
Spanish law while investigating judges work on a case.
The court said in a statement that the funds had now been
paid. It did not detail the identities of those detained, nor
did it specify who had been released. A source close to the
investigation said that the three granted bail were all Chinese
nationals.
Last week a legal source told Reuters that the six staff
arrested faced charges of money laundering, fraud and tax
crimes.
ICBC said on Monday that its Madrid branch was cooperating
with Spanish authorities, adding that the unit was operating
normally.
($1 = 0.9084 euros)
(Reporting by Jesus Aguado and Sarah White)