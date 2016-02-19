(Repeats story to more subscribers with no changes)
* Five ICBC directors arrested after Madrid raids
* Investigation involves allegations of money laundering
* Could damage reputation of China banks - bankers
* Of international lenders, ICBC not worst offender -
analyst
MADRID/SHANGHAI, Feb 18 Spanish police have
arrested five directors of Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China (ICBC) after they raided the
lender's Madrid offices as part of an investigation into alleged
money laundering.
China's large state-owned lenders have been dogged by
allegations of improper conduct as they expand abroad and the
probe into ICBC by police, the Spanish tax agency and Europol
involves funds handled by a criminal group which the Interior
Ministry says passed through the bank and were transferred to
China.
Over 100 police were involved in the operation, which saw
the arrest of five ICBC directors, Europol said in a statement
on Wednesday.
A Beijing-based spokesman for ICBC, China's largest bank in
terms of assets, said its Madrid branch was cooperating with the
investigation. "Strictly implementing anti-money laundering
regulations, and strictly operating within the law and
regulations have always been our fundamental operation and
management principles," the spokesman added.
The Chinese embassy in Spain also said it currently had no
reason to believe ICBC had been breaking the law, adding that it
had not received official notification about the case from the
Spanish authorities.
At a briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei
said the government hoped Spain handled the situation "justly
and according to law, effectively guaranteeing the legal rights
and interests of Chinese organisations and personnel".
The probe into ICBC follows a slew of allegations of money
laundering levied against other Chinese banks.
Last June, prosecutors in Italy asked Bank of China's (BoC)
Milan branch to be tried for smuggling among other
alleged crimes and a month later, the U.S. Federal Reserve told
China Construction Bank Corp to address deficiencies
in money laundering compliance.
NOT THE WORST OFFENDERS
Such probes could mar the reputation of these banks as they
expand abroad, primarily to cater to the growing presence of
Chinese firms, bankers at overseas branches of the lenders said.
"We haven't been abroad for long, so this has an impact on
all of us," said a banker at a London branch of a top-four
Chinese lender.
Analysts, however, said Chinese banks are not necessarily
the worst offenders when compared to their global peers.
"If you look at the fines globally, which firms have been
fined the most in terms of anti-money laundering, you wouldn't
find the Chinese banks near the top of that list although some
have been asked to tighten procedures," said Mark Wightman, a
partner in the wealth and asset management at Ernst & Young.
For example, HSBC agreed in June last year to pay Geneva
authorities $43 million to settle a money laundering
investigation at its Swiss private bank.
Wightman also added that conditions are likely to get
tougher for all banks as the Common Reporting Standards (CRS), a
global tax residency rule, come into effect this year.
"Everyone will be looking at their client bases in a lot
more detail as they have to store info on client tax residency
as well, and manage any potential challenges to that, so that's
another question the banks are struggling with," he said.
