By Carlos Ruano and Julien Toyer
MADRID, May 17 Spain's borrowing costs shot up
at a bond auction on Thursday and its troubled banks suffered a
double blow, with shares in part-nationalised Bankia diving and
16 lenders - including the euro zone's biggest - having their
credit ratings cut.
Official data confirmed Spain was back in recession and a
newspaper reported a big outflow of deposits from Bankia
, but the government said it had taken a fundamental
step to strengthen Spain's credibility by agreeing big budget
cuts with the country's free-spending regions.
Moody's Investors Service cut the long-term debt and deposit
ratings of the 16 Spanish banks, including Banco Santander
, the euro zone's largest, saying the government's
ability to support some banks had weakened.
Spain's banks, saddled with bad loans after a property boom
collapsed, lie at the heart of the euro zone crisis as markets
fear any major rescue would strain Madrid's already stretched
finances and possibly require an international bailout.
Gary Jenkins, credit analyst at Swordfish Research, said
Spain had problems which went beyond the risk of contagion from
the crisis in Greece, whose future in the euro is in doubt
"Whilst the attention of the world is on Greece, the fact is
that Spain faces many challenges irrespective of how the Greek
situation is finally resolved," he wrote in a note.
Moody's cut the rating of BBVA, Spain's second
largest lender, as well as Santander even though both are
generally regarded as sound, unlike some of their smaller peers.
Nicholas Spiro of Spiro Sovereign Strategy said the
government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy was not handling the
crisis well. "Sentiment towards Spain is deteriorating with each
passing day, mainly because of a loss of confidence in the Rajoy
government's approach to tackling the problems in the banking
sector," he said.
ATTRACTING BUYERS
At Thursday's debt auction, the Treasury had to pay around 5
percent to attract buyers of three- and four-year bonds. The
latter s o ld with a yield of 5.106 percent, way above the 3.374
percent the last time it was auctioned.
"This ... fits the pattern of recent sales, with the Spanish
treasury successfully getting its supply away but at ever-higher
yields," said Richard McGuire, rate strategist at Rabobank in
London. "This unfavourable trend looks set to remain firmly in
place ... Ultimately, this ratcheting up of yields will likely
require some form of outside intervention."
Spain officially slipped into recession in the first quarter
this year, final figures confirmed on Thursday, leaving the
country threatened with a prolonged slump as the turbulent euro
zone struggles to balance austerity with growth.
The European Commission warned last week that high debts of
the 17 regions, which account for about half of overall public
spending, and the welfare system would prevent Spain meeting its
goal of cutting the budget deficit to 5.3 percent of gross
domestic product this year from 8.5 percent in 2011.
However, the government said the regions - most of which
missed their deficit targets last year - had agreed to cut their
spending by 13 billion euros and increase revenues by 5 billion
euros.
After weeks of negotiations, Treasury Minister Cristobal
Montoro approved the plans presented by every region except for
the small northern one of Asturias, which will have to produce a
new budget within 15 days. "We've taken a fundamental step for
Spain's credibility," Montoro told a news conference.
Overspending by the regions caused Spain to miss its deficit
reduction target badly last year. Moody's agency downgraded on
Thursday its ratings of four regions including two of the
biggest, Catalonia and Andalucia.
Regions which meet their targets will get help from the
state to cover their financing needs through a new mechanism
which will be introduced by July. The government has been
working for weeks on a new instrument called "hispanobonos"
allowing the regions to issue debt underwritten by the Treasury.
WORRY LIST
Spain's 10-year debt yields have risen back above 6 percent,
which investors view as a pivot point that could accelerate a
climb to 7 percent, a cost of borrowing widely seen as
unaffordable even though Madrid has raised well over half its
needs for this year.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Wednesday his
government could soon find it difficult to fund itself
affordably on the bond market unless the pressure eases.
However, the government source said the Treasury could
refinance itself at the current high yields for several months,
although the country saw it as vital that funding costs fall.
Top of the country's worry list is a banking sector beset by
bad loans, the result of a property boom that bust in 2008.
El Mundo newspaper reported that customers at Bankia had
taken out more than 1 billion euros, equivalent to around 1
percent of the lender's retail and corporate deposits, over the
past week. The government denied there had been an exit of
funds, but the bank's shares closed down 14 percent on Thursday
on top of steep losses over the past week.
"It's not true that there is an exit of deposits at this
moment from Bankia," said Economy Secretary Fernando Jimenez
Latorre. Bankia itself said that deposit activity was normal.
The government last week took over Bankia, the
fourth-largest lender which holds around 10 percent of Spanish
deposits, in an attempt to dispel concerns over its ability to
deal with losses related to the 2008 property crash.
"The majority of outflows came after the chairman resigned
last week, but I think once the bank was taken over by the
government, depositors calmed down a bit," said one Madrid-based
trader. "The share price fall has to do with disappointed retail
investors dumping the stock."
Some savers were reassured by the deposit guarantee fund
which covers 100,000 euros per customer.
"I have two accounts with Bankia and up to now I have not
closed them. I'm not even considering it," said Jose Ignacio
Gonzalez, 42. "It must be more secure with the backing of the
state, it has a guarantee."
The problem for Madrid is that the property losses which
banks face are not yet quantifiable, as prices are likely to
fall further.
The government told the banking sector last week to set
aside another 30 billion euros in provisions, prompting some
analysts to say much more would need to be done.
RECESSION AND CONTAGION
While Greece, facing fresh elections which could hasten its
exit from the euro zone, has dominated headlines, uncertainty
over the final cost of Spain's banking reform has raised the
prospect that it could also require an international bailout, a
bill the euro zone would be stretched to cover.
Official data confirmed the Spanish economy shrank 0.3
percent in the first quarter, putting it back into recession.
Unemployment is already running close to 25 percent, rising to
around 50 percent among the young.
Even if it puts its house in order, Madrid faces the threat
of contagion from Greece if it elects an anti-bailout government
next month, a move which could hasten a hard default and exit
from the euro zone.
"It's not Greece leaving the euro that is the major issue,"
said John Bearman, chief investment officer at Thomas Miller
Investment, which manages roughly 3 billion pounds ($4.8
billion) of assets. "It's the domino effect."