* Bank of Spain governor says budget consolidation key
* Treasury sells 3.2 billion euros of bills, above target
* Yields jump from last sale March 20
* Key test of Spain's debt Thursday at bond sale
* IMF sees Spain missing deficit target this yr, next
By Paul Day and Nigel Davies
MADRID, April 17 Spain must be ready for further
tax rises to rein in its budget, its central bank governor said
on Tuesday, after its debt costs leapt on sliding confidence in
the euro zone's fourth biggest economy.
Two senior European figures joined a chorus of official
voices ruling out a bailout for Spain, which would mark a
critical new phase in the euro zone debt crisis, saying the
country was delivering on economic reforms.
But Spanish central bank governor Miguel Angel Fernandez
Ordonez, weighing in on the centre-right government's deficit
reduction plan for the first time since it was unveiled last
month, said problems raising taxes and outside factors like
growth and inflation could put it at risk.
"The scale of adjustment required in our country is so great
that we need to make use of all the instruments available,
including taxes," Ordonez said, suggesting raising indirect
taxes would be the preferable step.
Short-term borrowing costs almost doubled from a month
earlier at a sale of more than 3 billion euros ($3.92 billion)
of short-term government debt on Tuesday, a bad sign for an
auction of 2- and 10-year bonds on Thursday.
Good demand at Tuesday's sale, however, helped nudge 10-year
yields back below the six percent threshold they reached on
Monday on concern over the banking system, deficit and recession
- a point below levels considered unsustainable.
In another positive sign, the International Monetary Fund
saw Spain growing 0.1 percent in 2013 after forecasting in
January a 0.3 percent contraction for next year.
However, the IMF also warned it did not see Spain meeting
its deficit goals this year or next and, in forecasts compiled
before the new government unveiled its 2012 budget, didn't see
Spain meeting the 3 percent of GDP goal until at least 2018.
Spain's government has acknowledged it is in recession this
year and is fighting to convince sceptical markets it can reduce
one of Europe's highest budget deficits amid huge unemployment.
OUTRAGE AT KING
The depth of the crisis fueled outrage in Spain on Tuesday
over revelations its popular king had gone on an elephant hunt
in Africa. Some commentators called for King Juan Carlos I, 74,
to apologise or even abdicate in favour of his son Felipe.
Speaking to parliament's budget committee, Ordonez said the
government's austerity measures were essential to restore growth
and regain confidence among investors who say debt costs will
rise unless the European Central Bank resumes bond purchases
after a two-month break, which it has shown no sign of doing.
"The tensions we have once again experienced in recent weeks
are powerful reminder that the crisis is still far from over and
that our economy's situation remains a particular cause for
concern in Europe," Ordonez said.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said Spain was
delivering on reforms and the chairman of euro zone finance
ministers Jean-Claude Juncker said investors should take note
that Spain's fiscal consolidation was impressive.
"I would like to invite financial markets to behave in a
rational way," he said. "Spain is on track."
Both ruled out the need for a bailout, as did Ordonez, who
said a new three-year financing operation from the European
Central Bank was not being planned. Spain's banks have made
liberal use of such operations so far.
"I don't think it is on the table at the moment, but
anything is possible," he said.
The 2012 budget, passed last month, aims to make savings of
27 billion euros through spending cuts and tax hikes. Ordonez
said it would require a long-touted constitutional change to
ensure budget consolidation by both central government and the
17-regional governments, largely blamed for the 2011 slippage.
"The current budgetary imbalance has become one of the main
obstacles to growth of the Spanish economy. Correcting it is
urgent and unavoidable," the governor said.
STIFF PREMIUM
Spain's 12-month T-bill yielded 2.623 percent in Tuesday's
sale, and the 18-month bill yielded 3.110 percent. Both
represented a sharp rise in borrowing costs compared with last
month's auctions, when the 12-month bill yielded 1.418 percent
and the 18-month bill yielded 1.711.
Tuesday's sales marked a change from the first quarter of
the year, when yields were held down as banks - backed a wall of
cheap European Central Bank cash - put some of it to work in
debt of countries at the fringes of the euro zone.
Michael Leister, rate strategist at DZ Bank, said domestic
bank bidding helped on Tuesday but did not change the bigger
picture that much.
"The key will be the bond auction on Thursday," he said.
Spain has eased its debt problem somewhat by selling almost
half its planned issuance of medium and long-term debt for the
year, which gave the treasury some comfort. "The strong demand
indicates the market remains confident in the Spanish economy,"
a treasury statement said.
But international investors continue to steer clear from
Spain's debt, leaving domestic banks as the main buyers.
"Spain likely has a few quarters at best in order to right
the negative sentiment that dominates right now," ING rate
strategist Padhraic Garvey said.
At the end of February, non-residents held 42 percent of
Spanish public debt, the lowest level since 2007 and down from
50 percent in December, treasury figures show.
Analysts said national banks continued to support the
auctions. The bid-to-cover ratio, an indicator of investor
demand was 2.9 on the 12-month bill, compared with 2.1 last
time, and was 3.8 on the 18-month bill, up from 2.9 in March.