MADRID, July 10 Spain's government said on
Friday the country's unemployment rate would drop to 21.1
percent by the end of the year, from 23.8 percent now, and dip
below 20 percent in 2016.
Spain's stubbornly high unemployment rate - the highest in
Europe after Greece - has been one of the biggest drags on an
economic recovery, though jobs are now starting to be created.
The government, which faces a general election by the end of
the year, said 602,000 jobs would be created in 2015. It
forecast in a statement that the jobless rate would fall to 19.7
percent of the workforce in 2016.
