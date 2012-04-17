MADRID, April 17 The International Monetary Fund
said on Tuesday it expects Spain to miss its European Union-set
public deficit targets this year and next.
Spain would likely see a public deficit of 6 percent of
gross domestic product in 2012, compared to a target of 5.3
percent of GDP, while 2013 would be 5.7 percent of GDP compared
to a 3 percent goal, the IMF said.
"The (2012) deficit target understandably aims for a very
large consolidation and is broadly appropriate, although a
slightly more moderate adjustment that better accommodated
cyclical developments would have been preferable," the group
said in its April Fiscal Monitor.