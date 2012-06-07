BRIEF-Shenzhen Zhenye Group to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 16
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 15
MADRID, June 7 The International Monetary Fund report on Spanish banks will show Spain's troubled lenders need a capital injection of at least 40 billion euros, two financial sector sources told Reuters on Thursday.
The report, due to be published next Monday, will outline overall needs of 90 billion euros to clean up Spain's entire banking sector, with healthy lenders covering by themselves a big chunk of this sum, one of the sources said.
"The capital shortfall for the Spanish banks will be around 40 billion euros after taking into account the capacity from some of the entities to cover expected losses with their own resources," the source said.
June 7 The Trump administration has ordered a review of sweeping federal land-use restrictions adopted in 2105 to safeguard the greater sage grouse, a once-ubiquitous prairie bird whose fate is tied to the health of America's vast but vanishing Western grasslands. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke announced the 60-day review of sage grouse conservation rules in a Wednesday conference call with reporters, saying Western governors have complained that federal implementation of the plan has