* Spain should speed up financial reform
* Calls for tax hikes, salary cuts, privatisations
* Urges Europe to ensure bank funding, mitigate contagion
By Tracy Rucinski and Paul Day
MADRID, June 15 Spain should not rush to cut its
public deficit at a time of extreme economic weakness, the
International Monetary Fund said on Friday, while urging Europe
to take action to prevent a banking crisis from deepening.
Madrid has become a test case for the euro bloc on striking
the most effective balance between reining in public finances
and seeking to revive growth in its recession-hit economy.
Spain was likely to miss its target of reducing its public
deficit to 5.3 percent of gross domestic product this year from
8.9 percent in 2011, the IMF said in its report after an annual
review.
"Given the weak growth outlook, slippage should not be made
up in a compressed time frame," the IMF said in the report. "The
medium-term targets are broadly appropriate, but a smoother path
would be appropriate during a period of extreme weakness."
Spain's banks and people are still wrestling with the bad
debts left by the bursting of a property bubble four years ago.
It is the latest country to be caught up in a crisis that
could reach new heights this weekend if Greeks vote at a
parliamentary election to reject the terms of their IMF/EU
bailout.
The IMF said Spain should take full advantage of the deal it
struck with the European Union on Saturday, for a loan of up to
100 billion euros ($126 billion) to prop up its banks, to
conclude financial sector restructuring.
REFORMS
It said Madrid should decide quickly which banks will need
external help and which are not viable as well as spelling out
what kind of financial support the government will provide.
The IMF published an audit of Spanish banks hours before the
weekend rescue deal was announced.
The results of an independent audit next week will divide
the banks into three groups in determining how much each must
take from the new euro zone rescue fund, local political and
banking sources say.
Meanwhile, the IMF urged euro bloc leaders to act fast to
present a roadmap toward banking and fiscal union, to ensure
adequate bank funding and to contain the crisis, which has
already spread from Greece to Ireland, Portugal and Spain and
which now threatens Italy, one of the world's biggest sovereign
debtors.
"There is an immediate need at the euro area level to ensure
adequate bank funding and mitigate contagion. But a last
resolution to the euro area crisis will require a convincing and
concerted move toward a complete and robust economic and
monetary union," the report said.
It also prompted Madrid to press forward with reforms,
including hiking indirect tax revenues such as VAT, pursuing
privatisations more aggressively and cutting public salaries.
In a separate report on Ireland, the IMF also urged Europe
to help the country refinance its crippling bank bailout and
consider taking equity in state-owned banks to help Dublin
return to bond markets and avoid a second bailout next year.