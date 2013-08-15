Soviet poet Yevtushenko dies in USA - TASS
MOSCOW, April 1 Soviet Russian poet Evgeny Yevtushenko has died in the United States at the age of 85, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing a close friend.
MADRID Aug 15 The co-founder of Spanish retail giant Inditex, owner of fashion chain Zara, has died in hospital after suffering a brain haemorrhage, newspaper El Pais reported on Thursday.
Rosalia Mera, ex-wife of Inditex's other founder Amancio Ortega, held almost 7 percent of the company and was Spain's richest woman, according to Forbes magazine.
Hospital officials declined to comment.
Mera had been transferred to San Rafael hospital in the northern city of La Coruna after being taken gravely ill in Menorca, hospital sources told Reuters earlier.
The 69-year-old is not represented on Inditex's board.
Ortega, the group's former chairman, is still represented on the board but without executive functions. He holds a 59 percent stake in the company and is the world's third-richest man, according to Forbes. (Reporting By Robert Hetz; Editing by David Goodman)
NEW YORK, April 1 Ford Motor Co is recalling about 52,600 F-250 pickup trucks sold in the United States and Canada because the vehicles could roll after the driver moves the automatic transmission lever into park position, the company said on Saturday.
