MADRID Jan 29 Spanish technology company Indra IDR.MC> said on Thursday its board had agreed to name Fernando Abril-Martorell as chairman, replacing veteran boss Javier Monzon after he resigned.

Abril-Martorell was chief executive of Spanish telecoms group Telefonica over 10 years ago and has also held senior positions at media group Prisa and at Credit Suisse in Spain.

The Spanish state holds about 20 percent of Indra, which provides systems for the defence sector among other services. Telefonica bought a 3 percent stake in Indra this week and has the option to increase that by another 3 percent, according to a source. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)