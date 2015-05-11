BRIEF-EnerNoc qtrly loss per share $1.08
* Enernoc inc - reaffirmed its guidance for full year 2017
MADRID May 11 Spanish technology company said on Monday it made a net loss of 20 million euros ($22 million) in its first quarter and its margin fell due to costs overrunning on projects in Brazil and Lithuania.
Its first quarter adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) was 3 million euros, down from 56 million euros in the same period a year ago.
It said it would not pay a dividend after making a loss of 92 million euros in 2014.
A Reuters poll on first quarter results had forecast a net profit of 13.6 million euros and adjusted EBIT of 35 million euros. ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Reporting By Andres Gonzalez, writing by Sarah Morris; editing by Sarah White)
* Sees FY gaap loss per share $0.69 - $0.38