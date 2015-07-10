MADRID, July 10 Spain could sell its 20 percent state holding in technology firm Indra, the country's defense minister said in an interview published on Friday, adding there was no set timing for a possible exit.

Pedro Morenes told Expansion newspaper the government's investment in Indra, which provides IT services to the defense sector among others, was not a strategic one.

"When the defense industry is sufficiently consolidated, at a national or a European level, it won't make much sense for the state to keep the stake in Indra," Morenes was quoted as saying.

The state's 20 percent holding is worth around 358 million euros ($397 million) at current prices. The company is in the process of cutting jobs and trying to make other savings to turn the loss-making business around. ($1 = 0.9011 euros). (Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez, Editing by Sarah White)