LONDON, Dec 5 (IFR) - Spain is considering issuing its first
ever inflation-linked bonds next year, said a spokesperson for
the Treasury on Wednesday, as the country looks to further
diversify its investor base to ease its funding burden.
The spokesperson said Spain was now "closer than ever" to
issuing inflation-linked notes.
Spain's Treasury need to issue EUR243.9bn (USD330bn) of
gross debt in 2014 to cover maturing debts and new financing
needs.
The spokesperson said it would unveil the decision on
inflation-bonds in its annual funding strategy set to be
published in January. Any issue would be linked to Eurozone
inflation and would not be a one-off.
The treasury indicated it was looking at such instruments in
2010 and 2011, but its plans were sidetracked after its
borrowing costs spiked in mid-2012 amid fears it may require a
bailout.
