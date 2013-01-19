MADRID Jan 19 Spanish Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy vowed action against wrongdoers in his ruling People's
Party (PP) after revelations of a former treasurer's Swiss bank
account threatened to stir a deeper party crisis.
An ongoing judicial investigation of former PP treasurer
Luis Barcenas last week showed he had a Swiss bank account which
at one point held as much as 22 million euros ($29 million),
according to a court document and statements by court officials.
Barcenas stepped down as party treasurer in 2009 when judges
began to investigate his possible involvement in alleged illegal
payments and kickbacks to party officials from builders and
other businesses that won government contracts.
PP leaders have denied any knowledge of illegal schemes but
Rajoy said he would act if wrongful activities were found.
"I will not waiver against inappropriate conduct," Rajoy
said at a party meeting in southern Almeria on Saturday. He
defended the work and honour of the "immense majority" of his
party.
Political and corporate corruption is a sensitive subject in
Spain at a time when the government has slashed education and
health spending to rein in the budget deficit in the country
where a quarter of the workforce is unemployed.
Spain is going through a harsh recession and financial
crisis after a prolonged housing and construction bubble burst
in 2008, leaving banks with hundreds of billions of euros in bad
loans to builders.
Since then, courts have looked into many accusations of ties
between politicians and builders that won development deals.
($1 = 0.7524 euros)
(Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sophie Hares)