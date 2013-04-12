By Jose Elías Rodríguez
| MADRID, April 12
MADRID, April 12 Spain is working on a new
anti-piracy law which will be robust enough to keep the country
off a U.S. watch list of copyright violating countries,
Education and Culture Minister Jose Ignacio Wert said.
Spain is widely considered one of Europe's worst offenders
for internet piracy, such as illegal downloading of music, films
and games. Copyright lobby group the International Intellectual
Property Alliance (IIPA) has recommended the United States Trade
Representative put the country back on a so-called watch list
after removing it last year.
Countries on this list can face trade sanctions from the
United States if they do not crack down on piracy. The U.S. is
due to publish a new watch list later this month.
"I believe this reform should satisfy those who are worried
about Spain's insufficient level of protection for intellectual
property," Wert said in an interview with Reuters this week.
But he also said Spain had a lot of work to do to combat a
culture where piracy was widely accepted and to attract
investment in providing pay services for movies and music.
The government of centre Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy last
year passed an anti-piracy law designed to crack down on
websites popular with Spaniards for downloading free movies,
music and video games.
But under the law, the burden is on copyright holders to
lodge complaints with the government, which is slow to act
against websites allegedly violating copyright.
The new draft bill takes on board recommendations from the
IIPA and others to speed up the process of going after the
problem websites.
The draft law clarifies that Spain will go after "linking
sites" that direct people to content on other services and
establishes fines for companies that advertise on piracy
websites. It also includes measures to block piracy sites from
using payment services such as credit cards.
The bill, currently receiving public feedback, will be
redrafted to go to parliament for debate. The minister said he
expected it to be adopted by the end of the year.
A Spanish copyright lobby wants the bill to give the
government power to shut down sites quickly where illegal
activity is detected.
"We want legal protection comparable to any other property
right," Carlota Navarrete, director of the Coalition of Content
Creators and Industries, said.
Antonio Guisasola, president of music producers group
Promusicae, said the process of shutting down illegal sites
should be kept simple.
"We view the reform with a certain scepticism," he said. "If
the activity is illegal we should attack it, not go around in
circles," he said, referring to going after sites indirectly
through payment systems.
(Writing by Fiona Ortiz. Editing by Jane Merriman)