MADRID, April 7 Spain said on Monday it had
dismantled a group it accused of plotting to send industrial
equipment to Iran that could be used for weapon manufacture in
violation of international sanctions.
The Spanish interior ministry and civil guard said in a
joint statement they had arrested four people from the group,
which is also accused of sharing technological information
through a complex business network, including engineering
projects, which may be used to build missiles.
The bust came as chief negotiators prepared for another
round of talks in Vienna on Tehran's nuclear programme, part of
efforts to reach an agreement by late July on resolving a
decade-old dispute that has stirred fears of a Middle East war.
The four suspects - three Spaniards and one Iranian - were
arrested in Barcelona, Tarragona and Palma de Mallorca, the
Spanish statement said.
The operation, dubbed "Terracota", began last year after
police registered the acquisition of two pieces of machinery
from a British defence company.
"Officials confirm that the machinery was introduced
illegally into Spain in an attempt to hide its real destination,
and with the goal of waiting for the right moment to send to
Iran," the statement said.
The dual-purpose machinery, which could be employed for both
military and civilian purposes, may be used to manufacture
missile casing as well as parts which could be included in gas
centrifuges for uranium enrichment, it said.
Western powers want Iran to significantly scale back its
nuclear activities in order to deny it any capability of quickly
diverting them to the production of a nuclear bomb, if it
decided to "weaponise" its enrichment of uranium.
Iran says its enrichment programme is a peaceful bid to
generate electricity and denies having any nuclear bomb designs.
