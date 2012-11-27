MADRID Nov 27 Basque company ONA Electroerosion
denied on Tuesday charges made by the Spanish tax authorities
that it had smuggled machinery to Iran to use in the country's
nuclear programme.
The company said it has absolutely nothing to do with Iran's
nuclear programme and that all its exports to any country of
equipment such as fan-manufacturing machines met with
international rules.
On Monday, Spain's tax agancy said the company had managed
to send over seven machines designed to make parts for turbines
used in energy plants, in a scheme that violated United Nations
security council sanctions against Iran.
The machines, sold for nearly 1 million euros ($1.30
million), were destined for use in Iran's nuclear development
programme, according to the agency's investigations to date.
However, the company, based in Durango in the northern
Basque Country in Spain denied any made-to-measure machines were
sold to Iran.
It said it had sold machinery to an Iranian company in 2009
after permission was granted for the sale, and that another
permit was denied in the same year and so the sale did not go
ahead.
The U.N., the United States and the European Union have
imposed sanctions on Iran for refusing to halt nuclear
enrichment, which Western powers fear is part of a plan to amass
the capability to produce nuclear weapons.
Iran argues its atomic work is for use in medicine and
generating electricity.
Spain's tax agency said it had raided the company's premises
on Nov. 13, removing documents and other information it was
still analysing.
Its operation, dubbed "Kakum", began earlier this year, when
it became suspicious of the company's activities.
No one has yet been arrested or charged in relation to the
scheme, the agency said, though added those responsible could
face prison sentences and a fine of close to 6 million euros.