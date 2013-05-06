Swedish telco Rebtel seeks $20 mln cash injection for growth
STOCKHOLM, April 7 International calling service provider Rebtel wants to raise about $20 million in financing this year to accelerate growth, its chief executive said.
MADRID May 6 Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he backed potential additional action by the European Central Bank to help small businesses obtain funding at reasonable rates.
The Spanish premier said the European Investment Bank could also do more to help businesses struggling to obtain credit.
Small companies in Southern Europe are having to pay much higher rates for financing than in other EU countries.
STOCKHOLM, April 7 International calling service provider Rebtel wants to raise about $20 million in financing this year to accelerate growth, its chief executive said.
TUNIS, April 7 France has agreed to lend Tunisia 135 million euros ($143 million) to finance two infrastructure projects, Tunisia's prime minister said on Friday.