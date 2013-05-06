Swedish telco Rebtel seeks $20 mln cash injection for growth
STOCKHOLM, April 7 International calling service provider Rebtel wants to raise about $20 million in financing this year to accelerate growth, its chief executive said.
MADRID May 6 Spain's Prime Minister and his Italian counterpart urged the European Union on Monday to take fast action to tackle high youth unemployment and to speed up the implementation of the euro zone banking union.
Spain's Mariano Rajoy and Enrico Letta were speaking at a news conference after meeting in the Spanish capital of Madrid.
TUNIS, April 7 France has agreed to lend Tunisia 135 million euros ($143 million) to finance two infrastructure projects, Tunisia's prime minister said on Friday.