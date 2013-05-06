Swedish telco Rebtel seeks $20 mln cash injection for growth
STOCKHOLM, April 7 International calling service provider Rebtel wants to raise about $20 million in financing this year to accelerate growth, its chief executive said.
MADRID May 6 Europe risks a wave of anti-EU votes in 2014 European parliamentary elections unless a June summit of European Union leaders offers a concrete response to economic crisis, Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta said on Monday.
"If the European summit in June... results in a bureaucratic, routine, formal conclusion, with a great abstract plan that needs two years to be implemented...we risk creating a climate in Europe in which the winning parties will be anti-European," Letta said.
In a joint press conference with Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in Madrid, Letta urged the EU to take fast action to address high youth unemployment and to speed up the implementation of the euro zone banking union.
STOCKHOLM, April 7 International calling service provider Rebtel wants to raise about $20 million in financing this year to accelerate growth, its chief executive said.
NEW YORK, April 7 J.P. Morgan said on Friday South Africa will depart from its investment-grade emerging market bond indexes starting in late April, after Fitch downgraded the country's debt ratings to junk status earlier Friday.