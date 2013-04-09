BRIEF-Aspeed Technology to pay 2016 div on July 20
* Last date before book closure June 16 with book closure period from June 17 to June 21
MADRID, April 9 Spanish telecoms company Jazztel will be included in Spain's Ibex-35 index, which tracks the country's 35 biggest companies, after lender Bankia was excluded from the index earlier this year.
Jazztel, which specialises in broadband offerings, will take its place in the index on April 23, the Ibex management committee said in a statement on Tuesday. Its inclusion was also confirmed by a notice from the stock exchange.
Bailed-out Bankia dropped out of the Ibex before it was recapitalised with European rescue funds, in an operation that practically wiped out shareholders and reduced its free float. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Clare Kane)
* Last date before book closure June 16 with book closure period from June 17 to June 21
* Says it will set up a new investment unit in Jiangsu, China