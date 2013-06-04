* Government heralds 'encouraging' data
* Drop in jobless was tiny when adjusted for seasonal
factors
* Spain's unemployment rate is second highest in EU
* Falling population could help cut joblessness in future,
says analyst
By Sonya Dowsett
MADRID, June 4 Spain's number of registered
jobless fell in May but seasonal hires were largely responsible,
checking government optimism that the drop heralded a turnaround
for the country's crippled economy.
With chronically high unemployment a source of rising social
unrest and the greatest barrier to a return to growth, Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy had showcased Tuesday's labour ministry
data at the weekend, saying it would be "clearly encouraging."
It showed the registered jobless total fell by 1.97 percent
or more than 98,000 people, leaving 4.89 million out of work.
The data marked a record drop for May and was "the best
we've seen since the crisis began," Industry Minister Jose
Manuel Soria told a conference on Tuesday.
But it excludes the long-term unemployed, and once seasonal
factors such as holiday hires by hotels and farmers were added
in, the drop was just 265 people.
"To say this data supports the onset of a recovery in the
labour market is a bridge too far in my view," said Martin Van
Vliet, economist at ING.
"It is not necessarily a recovery driven by healthy job
growth. It could also be influenced by the recent trend of young
people moving abroad in search of work."
At 27 percent in the first quarter, Spain's unemployment
rate is the highest in the European Union after Greece, and even
if the country pulls out of recession next year as economists
forecast, job creation could lag for some time longer.
The rate has risen steadily along with the budget cuts and
labour market reforms that Rajoy's government has introduced,
fuelling public anger and sparking protests in major cities.
The link between austerity and lengthening dole queues has
also created a dilemma for Europe's policymakers, and Germany's
Finance Minister warned last week that failure to cut youth
unemployment in particular could tear the continent apart.
JOBS DIASPORA
Spain's youth unemployment rate has soared well beyond 50
percent, and many young Spaniards have responded by emigrating
in search of jobs.
Meanwhile, workers from countries like Ecuador and Colombia
who had staffed a Spanish construction industry boom before a
2008 property crash have returned home or moved elsewhere.
Spain's official population fell last year for the first
time since records began. If the trend continues it could
improve the unemployment figures by removing jobless people from
the statistics.
May and June traditionally show a drop in the number of
registered jobless as Spain's holiday season begins, boosting
employment in hotels and restaurants and for the harvest of soft
fruit like cherries, apricots and peaches.
The labour ministry data also omits the more than one in ten
of Spain's workforce that has been out of work for a year or
more. Unemployment benefit stops after two years.
The National Statistics Institute, which polls registered
and non-registered unemployed to produce a separate figure,
showed that 27 percent, or 6.2 million people, were out of work
in the first quarter.
That rate has risen every quarter since mid-2011.
Credit rating agency Fitch Ratings said earlier this month
it expected the unemployment rate to peak at 28.5 percent in the
first quarter of next year as government measures like
wage-setting reforms took effect and a contraction in industrial
output reached its limit.