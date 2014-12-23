BRIEF-Renasant reports receipt of all federal bank regulatory approvals for Metropolitan merger
* Renasant announces receipt of all federal bank regulatory approvals for merger with Metropolitan
MADRID Dec 23 Spain's Liberbank said on Tuesday it had repaid 124 million euros that it received as part of the country's 41.3 billion euro ($51 billion) bailout from Europe in 2012.
Repaying the aid should now allow Liberbank to start paying dividends. The bank was listed and restructured following its bailout.
Liberbank's rescue was in the form of bonds that could convert into capital, and which were subscribed by Spain's bank restructuring fund FROB.
($1 = 0.8172 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Renasant announces receipt of all federal bank regulatory approvals for merger with Metropolitan
NEW YORK, April 20 Investors poured $1.5 billion into U.S.-based funds that invest in non-domestic stocks during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the fifth straight week of inflows.