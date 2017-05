MADRID May 9 Spain's Liberbank said on Thursday it would list shares at 0.40 euros each later this month.

Liberbank is listing shares as part of a restructuring plan linked to Spain's bank rescue package. The listing takes place after a swap out of preference shares and subordinated debt of part of its investor base.

For a full story, see (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)