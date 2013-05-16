MADRID May 16 Shares in mid-sized Spanish
lender Liberbank rose around 50 percent after making
their debut on Madrid's stock exchange at 1000 GMT on Wednesday,
in the country's first bank listing in nearly two years and
following a European rescue.
Liberbank's stock price was set at 0.40 euros for its
listing and the shares were trading at 0.59 euros at 1010 GMT,
47 percent higher. The shares traded as high as 0.63 euros in
the first minutes of trading.
Liberbank is raising capital to bolster its finances after
real estate-related woes forced it to take European aid last
year. After swapping preference shares and subordinated debt for
ordinary shares, Liberbank, the product of three former savings
banks, has a free float of 30 percent.
