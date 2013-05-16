MADRID May 16 Shares in mid-sized Spanish lender Liberbank rose around 50 percent after making their debut on Madrid's stock exchange at 1000 GMT on Wednesday, in the country's first bank listing in nearly two years and following a European rescue.

Liberbank's stock price was set at 0.40 euros for its listing and the shares were trading at 0.59 euros at 1010 GMT, 47 percent higher. The shares traded as high as 0.63 euros in the first minutes of trading.

Liberbank is raising capital to bolster its finances after real estate-related woes forced it to take European aid last year. After swapping preference shares and subordinated debt for ordinary shares, Liberbank, the product of three former savings banks, has a free float of 30 percent. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Sonya Dowsett)