BRIEF-Dena Bank cuts overnight MCLR by 15 bps
* Dena bank reduces marginal cost based lending rate (MCLR) for various tenors from 1st June, 2017
MADRID May 31 Spain's bank restructuring fund, or FROB, should move forward rapidly with the sale of two banks that are being wound down and that it controls, Bank of Spain head Luis Maria Linde said in a speech on Friday to the bank's board.
Linde did not name the two banks in his speech. But the two that fit the description are Catalunya Banc and NCG Banco. The FROB has struggled to sell off Catalunya Banc, as potential buyers have balked at absorbing what they are argue are additional risks on its balance sheet.
WARSAW/FRANKFURT May 31 Deutsche Bank AG has begun the sale of parts of its Polish banking operations as the German lender offloads non-core assets and frees up capital, market sources told Reuters.