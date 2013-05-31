MADRID May 31 Spain's central bank urged the government on Friday to quickly sell two of its nationalised lenders and consider speeding up a planned increase in the retirement age and scrapping the minimum wage in some cases.

The recommendations, delivered in the Bank of Spain's annual report and in a speech by Governor Luis Maria Linde, raise pressure on the government to step up economic reforms and kick start growth.

Spain has been in recession off and on for five years and a return to moderate economic expansion is not expected until next year.

Earlier this week, the European Union and the OECD group of wealthy countries also piled pressure on Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to take new steps to reform the Spanish economy and focus on growth not just cutting deficits.

"The gravity of the situation on the labour market advises to maintain and deepen the reform drive through new measures boosting job creation in the short term and making wages more flexible," the Bank of Spain said in its annual report.

In some cases and for specific workers, the minimum wage should be removed, it said. Youth unemployment currently tops 55 percent in Spain.

The government is currently reviewing the results of its flagship labour reform and may present amendments to it by September. Along with other measures, it also plans to reform its public pension system to make it sustainable.

The central bank insisted the government should consider speeding up a planned increase in the retirement age to 67 from 65 currently as part of this reform.

In a speech to the bank of Spain board, Linde urged the country's bank restructuring fund FROB to move forward quickly with the sale of two nationalised banks that it controls.

He did not name the two banks in his speech but the two that fit the description are Catalunya Banc and NCG Banco.

The FROB has struggled to sell off Catalunya Banc, as potential buyers have balked at absorbing what they argue are additional risks on the bank's balance sheet.