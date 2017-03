MADRID, April 18 Spanish banks' bad loans dropped to 10.39 percent of their outstanding portfolios in February, down from 10.78 percent in January, Bank of Spain data showed on Thursday.

In a statement, the Bank of Spain said bad loans fell after nationalised banks transferred toxic assets to Spain's so-called bad bank.

Loans that fell into arrears went down by 8.8 billion euros($11.48 billion) from January, to 161.9 billion euros in February.