(Adds detail, background)
By Paul Day
MADRID, April 23 Spain's state-owned Loterias,
or Lottery, may raise up to 4.5 billion euros ($5.9 billion)
through a bond or by seeking bridge loans before eventually
going to capital markets, a source at the economy ministry told
Reuters on Tuesday.
Loterias y Apuestas del Estado, as the company is formally
known, will move forward with the bond issue after it finalises
a 1.5 billion euros syndicated loan for which it has received
offers of 4.3 billion euros, the source said.
The source did not say what the funds would be used for, but
said the idea was to give Loterias a credit rating and debt
structure that would be helpful should the state decide to sell
shares in the company.
Last year Loterias had planned to raise 6 billion euros in
debt with the funds going to help Spain's government bail out
the country's cash-strapped autonomous regions. But the plan was
scrapped in December when the regions needed less emergency
liquidity than was originally thought.
The source said that the current plan for Loterias was to
give it a debt load of two times EBITDA (earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) as had been
recommended by external advisors two years ago when there was a
plan for Loterias to launch shares on the stock market.
"All the external advisors argued that for the appropriate
pricing of a company and for it to obtain a (debt) rating and
have it objectively priced by the market, there was a case for
debt of twice EBITDA," the source said.
He said there was no short-term plan, however, to revive the
Initial Public Offering, or IPO, plan for Loterias, but that the
idea was to give the company a compatible debt structure and
maximum flexibility if the time should come.
Spain's Treasury is advising Loterias on its debt raising.
Loterias boasts the world's biggest jackpot and is Spain's
most profitable publicly owned company with net profit of 2
billion euros expected this year, up 10 percent from last year.
Loterias said last week that it had received 4.3 billion
euros in offers for the syndicated loan from 19 financial
entities, of which 10 were foreign.
In a statement, Loterias said that it would decide on
overall volume and the loan price in the coming weeks.
On Tuesday the economy ministry source said the 4.5 billion
euros bond issue would come as a second tranche after the
syndicated loan is finalised.
($1 = 0.7683 euros)
(Writing by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Julien Toyer; editing by
Ron Askew)