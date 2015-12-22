MADRID Dec 21 Lottery fever gripped Spain on
Tuesday as thousands celebrated wins in the El Gordo lottery
draw with prizes totalling 2.24 billion euros ($2.45 billion),
bringing relief from political woes after an inconclusive
election.
Winners from across the country flocked to local lottery
outlets to celebrate their good fortune in the traditional
Christmas lottery draw, the world's largest.
This year's biggest winner of the top prize, known as El
Gordo, or The Fat One, is in the coastal tourist town of
Roquetas de Mar, in the southern region of Almeria, where a
group of residents will now share out a 4-million-euro prize.
Every year millions of Spaniards club together with friends
and family to vie for a possible slice of the over 200-year-old
lottery, which pays out 400,000 euros for every 20 euros spent
on a number.
This year's lottery, like others a huge collective affair
involving offices and communities across the country, provided a
distraction from worries over Sunday's vote which ended almost
four decades of two-party rule and transformed the political
landscape.
Pools of office workers and friends often split each number
with the final prize being shared out accordingly.
People were glued to TV screens for hours as schoolchildren
plucked lottery balls from a rotating drum, singing out the
resulting numbers in a chant that filled offices and homes.
Spaniards spent close to 2.6 billion euros on tickets this
year, according to the government agency that runs the draw,
with many people waiting for hours in queues that snaked around
city blocks.
Ticket sales were higher than last year, a sign that
Spaniards are loosening their purse strings as the economy
rebounds from a crisis that left nearly one in four workers out
of a job.
($1 = 0.9145 euros)
(Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Paul Day and Richard
Balmforth)