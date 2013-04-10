LONDON, April 10 Spain has approached banks about reviving a plan to raise a syndicated loan that was originally earmarked to help finance an 18-billion-euro ($23.5 billion) aid fund for cash-strapped regions, bankers said.

Spanish and international banks have been asked for proposals on a 1.5 billion euro, five-year loan by the end of the week, the bankers said, as part of an exercise to discover appetite and potential pricing for the deal.

In December, Spain shelved an attempt to raise a 6-billion-euro loan for its state lottery, Sociedad Estatal Loterias y Apuestas del Estado, which is also known as Loterias.

The loan was intended to part-finance an 18-billion-euro regional liquidity fund (FLA), along with an 8-billion-euro private placement provided by Spanish banks in mid-October and a 4-billion-euro payout from the Treasury.

The government said it did not need the loan after payouts under the FLA were less than the 18 billion euros originally earmarked. However, sources said at the time the deal could be revisited in the second quarter of 2013.

Spanish banks and international lenders asked for changes to the structure of the original proposals in October to include a bridge loan and were waiting for a new term sheet to be issued incorporating their suggestions when the loan was put on hold.

Loterias boasts the world's biggest jackpot and is Spain's most profitable publicly-owned company. But some banks had reservations about its exposure to a recession-hit economy, lack of international business and limited ancillary business opportunities.

Spanish banks are expected to provide a large share of the new loan as some foreign lenders are constrained by limits on how much they can invest abroad.

"Spanish lending capacity will drive this deal. The loan will be priced up for Spanish banks which are unfettered as far as country limits are concerned," one banker said.

Bankers said Loterias had not ruled out placing a shorter-term bridge loan to the bond market aimed at international banks that are active in Spain. A quick bond market refinancing would help lenders with issues over foreign exposure, they said.

Loterias declined to comment.

($1 = 0.7658 euros) (Additional reporting from Andres Gonzalez in Madrid.; Editing by Mark Potter)