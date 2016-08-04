Aug 4 Spanish fashion group Mango is set to open
its first megastore in Cuba before the end of the year after a
recent thaw in the country's diplomatic relations with the
United States, a source close to the company said.
Mango's sales grew by 15.3 percent in 2015, the
Barcelona-based unlisted company reported in May, driven by a
focus on opening megastores internationally. Its megastores
range in size from 800 to 3,000 square metres.
The brand, a rival of Spanish Inditex-owned label
Zara, opened 63 megastores in 2015 and plans to have opened 45
more before the end of 2016.
The new Cuban store will be in Manzana de Gomez, a shopping
centre situated in Havana's historical centre. Mango already
operated a smaller franchise in the city, which opened 20 years
ago.
Spanish companies from ferry operators to hotels are among
foreign players rushing to invest in the Caribbean island
following a detente between Havana and Washington in December
2015 after decades of hostility.
(Reporting by Catherine Bennett, Editing by Sarah White and
Alexandra Hudson)