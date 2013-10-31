(Updates with newspaper items)
MADRID Oct 31 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
BANKIA
The state-supervised compensation scheme for the mis-selling of
complex debt products as safe, high-interest deposit accounts
will cost Bankia 1.2 billion euros ($1.7 billion) initial
estimates show, Expansion newspaper reported citing sources
close to the process.
TELEFONICA
Societe Generale has declared a 3.8 percent stake in the
telecoms giant, reported Cinco Dias.
POPULAR, BME, ACERINOX
Spanish lender Banco Popular, stock market operator BME and
steelmaker Acerinox are due to report nine-month results before
the market open.
INDRA
Spanish technology firm Indra is set to report nine-month
earnings after the market close.
MEDIASET ESPANA
Broadcasting group Mediaset Espana, which is 40 percent owned by
Italy's Mediaset, late on Wednesday posted a 45 percent
drop in nine-month net profit to 22.1 million euros ($30
million).
SACYR <SCYR.MC, ACS
Construction firms Sacyr and ACS said late on Wednesday they had
sold their stakes in the group that runs the metro of Seville to
infrastructure firm Globalvia for a total of 199 million euros.
Sacyr, which owned 32.77 percent, will raise 58.3 million euros
from the sale and ACS, which held its 34.01 percent stake via
its Iridium subsidiary, got 60.5 million euros.
The infrastructure fund of Citi and Sacyr will refinance the
debt of toll road concession Itinere, El Confidencial reported
separately.
For today's European market outlook double click on .EU.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please
double click on .IBEX
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box
and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES
For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For
latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU
($1 = 0.7262 euros)