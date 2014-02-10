MADRID Feb 10 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
BANKS
A report valuing the property owned by Spain's "bad bank"
Sareb will be completed by the end of the month, Expansion
reported on Monday, citing sources close to lawyers Clifford
Chance.
ONO (IPO-ONO.MC)
Britain's Vodafone VOD.L has made a formal bid for ONO which
will be studied at the cable firm's next board meeting on
Febuary 11, newspaper Expansion reported on Saturday.
SACYR
The companies working to widen the Panama Canal - including
Spain's Sacyr - and the waterway's administrator on Friday each
made new proposals aimed at reviving the multibillion dollar
project, after talks broke down this week amid a cost spat and
work ground to a halt. The administrator will
take action to restart work if a deal is not reache within 15
days, Cinco Dias reported on Monday, citing sources at the
administrator.
REPSOL
The Spanish oil major is negotiating contracts with Deutsche
Bank and other investment banks to cover the bonds it
is to receive from Argentina as part of the YPF
compensation settlement, Expansion reported on Monday, citing
financial sources.
