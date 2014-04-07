BRIEF-Xi'an Catering sees H1 FY 2017 net loss to be 0.5 mln yuan to 6 mln yuan
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net loss to be 0.5 million yuan to 6 million yuan
MADRID, April 7 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
FCC, CAIXABANK
Spanish construction group FCC said late on Friday that lender Caixabank had purchased 5 percent of B-1998, a vehicle which holds just over 50 percent of the group and is controlled by FCC's top shareholder Esther Koplowitz.
DEOLEO
A bid by Italy's state-backed fund Fondo Strategico Italiano (FSI) for a stake in Spanish olive oil group Deoleo has been discarded as too low, El Pais newspaper reported on Saturday, citing sources close to the deal.
Separately, state holding company SEPI has told the Ministry of Agriculture it has the cash to acquire a stake in the company, El Mundo reported on Monday citing government sources.
Several foreign funds are vying for the stake, in a sale that has become highly politicized.
BANKIA, IBERDROLA
Bankia chairman Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri said it may be time to sell the bank's near 5 percent stake in Spanish utility Iberdrola, Expansion reported, citing news agency EFE.
JAKARTA, April 17 Motorcycle sales in Indonesia fell 15.9 percent in March from a year earlier, data from an industry association showed on Monday, as quoted by PT Astra International Tbk, an Indonesia-based company primarily engaged in automobile business. Sales stood at 473,896 motorbikes in March, down from 563,341 sold in the same month last year. However, it was higher than the 453,763 bikes sold in February. Motorbikes are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest