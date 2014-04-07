MADRID, April 7 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FCC, CAIXABANK

Spanish construction group FCC said late on Friday that lender Caixabank had purchased 5 percent of B-1998, a vehicle which holds just over 50 percent of the group and is controlled by FCC's top shareholder Esther Koplowitz.

DEOLEO

A bid by Italy's state-backed fund Fondo Strategico Italiano (FSI) for a stake in Spanish olive oil group Deoleo has been discarded as too low, El Pais newspaper reported on Saturday, citing sources close to the deal.

Separately, state holding company SEPI has told the Ministry of Agriculture it has the cash to acquire a stake in the company, El Mundo reported on Monday citing government sources.

Several foreign funds are vying for the stake, in a sale that has become highly politicized.

BANKIA, IBERDROLA

Bankia chairman Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri said it may be time to sell the bank's near 5 percent stake in Spanish utility Iberdrola, Expansion reported, citing news agency EFE.

For today's European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU