MADRID Aug 29 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA
Spain's Telefonica said on Friday it expected synergies of at
least 4.7 billion euros (6.2 billion US dollar) from the
purchase of Vivendi's Brazilian broadband unit GVT.
Vivendi on Thursday picked Telefonica for exclusive talks over
the sale of GVT.
SPAIN ECONOMY
Spanish retail sales data due for July.
(1 US dollar = 0.7591 euro)