MADRID, Sept 2 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
ACS
The building company will reduce debt by around 2 billion
euros by selling renewable assets, newspapers reported.
CAIXABANK, BARCLAYS
The British banking group will take a loss of 632 million
euros on the sale of its Spanish branch network to CaixaBank,
newspaper El Economista reported.
DEBT MARKET
Spain has raised 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in its
first-ever 50-year bond issue, covering 78.4 percent of its
medium- and long-term financing programme for this year, the
Treasury said on Monday. For more click on
TELEFONICA
Telefonica plans to exit Telecom Italia once the
Spanish group has finalised the purchase of Vivendi's VIV.PA
Brazilian broadband business GVT, ending a long-standing
shareholding and easing competition concerns in Brazil. For more
click on
