MADRID, Sept 2 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ACS

The building company will reduce debt by around 2 billion euros by selling renewable assets, newspapers reported.

CAIXABANK, BARCLAYS

The British banking group will take a loss of 632 million euros on the sale of its Spanish branch network to CaixaBank, newspaper El Economista reported.

DEBT MARKET

Spain has raised 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in its first-ever 50-year bond issue, covering 78.4 percent of its medium- and long-term financing programme for this year, the Treasury said on Monday. For more click on

TELEFONICA

Telefonica plans to exit Telecom Italia once the Spanish group has finalised the purchase of Vivendi's VIV.PA Brazilian broadband business GVT, ending a long-standing shareholding and easing competition concerns in Brazil. For more click on

For today's European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU (1 US dollar = 0.7591 euro)