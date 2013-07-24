MADRID, July 24 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
IBERDROLA
The Spanish utility is reporting first half results on
Wednesday, when it is expected to post a 1.5 percent fall in
core profit compared to a year ago, according to a poll of 12
analysts.
CEMENTOS PORTLAND, MEDIASET SPAIN
Cement producer Cementos Portland and media group
Mediaset Espana are both due to release earnings for
the first half of 2013 on Wednesday.
GAMESA
The wind turbine maker on Tuesday evening posted a 26
percent fall in first half revenues. It said that net profit in
the period had reached 22 million euros.
For today's European market outlook double click on .EU.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please
double click on .IBEX
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box
and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES
For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For
latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU