MADRID, July 24 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday.

IBERDROLA

The Spanish utility is reporting first half results on Wednesday, when it is expected to post a 1.5 percent fall in core profit compared to a year ago, according to a poll of 12 analysts.

CEMENTOS PORTLAND, MEDIASET SPAIN

Cement producer Cementos Portland and media group Mediaset Espana are both due to release earnings for the first half of 2013 on Wednesday.

GAMESA

The wind turbine maker on Tuesday evening posted a 26 percent fall in first half revenues. It said that net profit in the period had reached 22 million euros.