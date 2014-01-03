MADRID Jan 3 The following Spanish stocks may
CODERE
Spanish gaming group Codere said on Thursday it was seeking
protection from creditors and starting talks to avoid
bankruptcy, after struggling to keep up with debt payments in
recent months because of higher tax bills and other costs.
SACYR, SALINI IMPREGILO
The president of Panama said on Thursday he would go to
Spain and Italy to pressure companies to honour contracts to
expand his country's canal after a European building consortium
behind the project threatened to suspend work because of a row
over costs.
El Pais reported separately that Sacyr has a 48 percent
share in a 300 million euro insurance contract on the Panama
contract indirectly backed by state insurance company Cesce and
that Sacyr.
El Pais also reported that Sacyr has accounted as revenues
the cost overshoot it is demanding from Panama, and has
recognised as much when asked by the stock market commision
CNMV.
