MADRID Jan 15 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
SACYR
The Panama Canal Authority (PCA) said on Tuesday it might take
over a key part of the waterway's expansion if the consortium in
charge of the project, led by Spain's Sacyr, makes good on a
threat to suspends work.
CODERE
Spanish gaming group Codere said late on Tuesday that it would
not make a interest payment due on Jan. 15 this year on a 2015
bond issue, adding that it was continuing debt restructuring
negotiations with creditors.
BANKIA
The Spanish government is considering selling part of its stake
in bailed-out Bankia as soon as the first quarter of this year,
official and banking sources said, hoping to recoup part of the
multi-billion euro rescue under favourable market conditions.
COLONIAL
Spain's family-owned Villar Mir group said on Tuesday it has
purchased 19.33 percent of bank-owned real estate company
Colonial from Royal Bank of Scotland, at a price of 1
euro per share, for a total investment of 44 million euros.
