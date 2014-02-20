MADRID Feb 20 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SACYR Work on the multibillion dollar Panama Canal expansion project, which ground to a halt amid a cost row, will restart on Thursday, the administrator of the major world waterway said on Wednesday.

DIA, ABENGOA Spain's Dia said on Thursday net profit rose to 209.3 million euros in 2013 from 157.9 million euros a year earlier, boosted by capital gains from the sale of a Turkish business in April.

Spanish energy company Abengoa reports full-year earnings after the market closes.

For today's European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU ($1 = 0.7272 euros)