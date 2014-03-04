MADRID, March 4 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
VUELING
Budget airline Vueling, part of the International Airlines
Group, is expanding its business in Italy to compete with
Alitalia and Ryanair and with the aim of increasing its seat
capacity by 30 percent this year, Expansion reported on Tuedsay,
citing unnamed sources close to the company.
BANKIA
Financier George Soros was one of the investors in
bailed-out lender Bankia, after the Spanish government began
selling down its stake, a source familiar with the process said.
Other major investors also included asset managers such as
UK-based Schroders and Henderson Global Investors, and
Mainfirst Asset Management and Capital World Investors from the
United States.