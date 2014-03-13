MADRID, March 13 The following Spanish stocks
ACS, IBERDROLA
German builder Hochtief AG, controlled by Spain's ACS,
has installed its chief executive at the helm of majority-owned
Leighton Holdings Ltd and claimed more seats in the
boardroom.
Hochtief also said on Thursday it has marginally sweetened a
bid to increase its stake in Australia's biggest builder to
about 74 percent from just under 59 percent currently.
Separately, ACS said on Thursday it was issuing bonds worth
around 400 million euros exchangeable for shares in Iberdrola.
ONO, VODAFONE (IPO-ONO.MC)
Spanish cable group ONO is due to hold an annual shareholder
meeting on Thursday. The group has been advancing with plans to
list on the Madrid stock exchange, and has also received a
takeover approach from Britain's Vodafone, which raised its
initial bid for the company, two people with knowledge of the
discussions said last Friday.
ABERTIS
Spanish toll road operator Abertis is among three remaining
bidders for Australian state-owned toll road company Queensland
Motorways Ltd, El Economista reported on Thursday. The group is
worth $4.5 billion according to analysts.
