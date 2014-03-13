MADRID, March 13 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ACS, IBERDROLA German builder Hochtief AG, controlled by Spain's ACS, has installed its chief executive at the helm of majority-owned Leighton Holdings Ltd and claimed more seats in the boardroom.

Hochtief also said on Thursday it has marginally sweetened a bid to increase its stake in Australia's biggest builder to about 74 percent from just under 59 percent currently.

Separately, ACS said on Thursday it was issuing bonds worth around 400 million euros exchangeable for shares in Iberdrola. ONO, VODAFONE (IPO-ONO.MC) Spanish cable group ONO is due to hold an annual shareholder meeting on Thursday. The group has been advancing with plans to list on the Madrid stock exchange, and has also received a takeover approach from Britain's Vodafone, which raised its initial bid for the company, two people with knowledge of the discussions said last Friday.

ABERTIS Spanish toll road operator Abertis is among three remaining bidders for Australian state-owned toll road company Queensland Motorways Ltd, El Economista reported on Thursday. The group is worth $4.5 billion according to analysts.