MADRID, April 8 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

DEOLEO

Spanish Treasury Ministry said on Monday the government would be interested in acquiring a minority stake in the olive oil giant

EDREAMS ODIGEO

The Spanish travel firm is due to start trading at 1000 GMT on the Madrid stock exchange.

COLONIAL

The builder is due to hold a shareholder meeting on Tuesday to approve a fresh recapitalisation.

ENERGY COMPANIES

Spain's cuts in subsidies for renewable energy will hit company revenues by about 1.7 billion euros this year, the regulator, the CNMC said on Monday

