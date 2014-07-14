MADRID, July 14 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
SABADELL
Spanish bank Sabadell is planning to hive the hotels it owns,
which were repossessed from struggling borrowers, into a vehicle
of at least 1 billion euros ($1.36 billion) grouping its assets
and third party ones, Expansion newspaper reported on Monday.
It said the vehicle might then be listed on the stock
market.
GOWEX
The former chief executive of Spanish wireless networks provider
Gowex, Jenaro Garcia, who was charged last week with three
financial crimes after he said he had misrepresented the firm's
accounts, will testify at the country's High Court on Monday
morning.
The company's shares have been suspended for over a week.
For today's European market outlook double click on .EU.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please
double click on .IBEX
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box
and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES
For Spanish language market report double click on .MES
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)