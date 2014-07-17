MADRID, July 17 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
EROSKI
The unlisted supermarket chain will restructure 2.5 billion
euros ($3.4 billion) of debt after a year of negotiations with
creditor banks, Expansion reported.
GOWEX
Three investment funds run by Santander and four run by
Bankinter have valued their shares in troubled
technology company Gowex at zero, El Pais reported.
TELEFONICA
Telefonica will sell 750 million euros in bonds that convert to
Telecom Italia shares, it said on Wednesday, effectively
loosening its grip as largest shareholder.
CATALUNYA BANC
Blackstone has won an auction for a portfolio of home
loans belonging to Spain's bailed-out Catalunya Banc, which is
being prepared for a sale, three people familiar with the
process said on Wednesday.
The state has limited its input into the sale at 600 million
euros, El Pais said on Thursday.
($1 = 0.7396 Euros)