MADRID, Sept 26 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy: JAZZTEL . Some of Spanish telecom operator Jazztel's minority investors have joined forces with Alken Asset Management, the company's second largest shareholder, to oppose a 13 euro (16.6 US dollar) per share offer for the firm from France's Orange, several Spanish newspapers reported.

Together the opposing shareholders hold about 10 percent of Jazztel, the reports said.

FCC One of the shareholders in an investment vehicle owning more than 50 percent of Spanish builder FCC, and controlled by former chairman Esther Koplowitz, wants to sells out of the indebted vehicle and the company, El Confidencial reported on Friday, citing sources close to the matter.

The Martinez Zabala family owns 5 percent of Koplowitz's B-1998 vehicle, equivalent to a 2.5 percent stake in FCC which it now wants to cash in on, El Confidencial said.

REPSOL The government of Spain's Canary Islands region has approved decrees paving the way for it to be able to hold referendums, which it could use to ask residents to vote on Repsol's plans to search for oil off its coastline, El Mundo reported. ABERTIS Infrastructure company Abertis could unveil a plan to save up to 1 billion euros in costs in the next three years when it presents third quarter results on Oct.30, Cinco Dias reported citing sources. That would add to just over 700 million euros in cost cuts since 2011, the newspaper said.

DEOLEO Olive oil producer Deoleo late on Thursday cut growth forecasts for its business, saying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) would rise around 5 percent in 2015 rather than the previously announced 20 percent, after a worse than expected harvest.

SPAIN ECONOMY The Spanish cabinet is due to approve a draft budget for 2015 on Friday and the government is due to unveil revised economic growth forecasts.