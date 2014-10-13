MADRID Oct 13 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy: GAS NATURAL Spain's Gas Natural on Sunday said it would launch a $3.3 billion takeover offer for Chile's biggest electricity distributor Compania General de Electricidad (CGE), in a bid to boost its presence in growing Latin American markets.

JAZZTEL Orange will not raise its 3.4-billion-euro (4.29 billion US dollar) offer to buy Spanish operator Jazztel, the French telecoms group's chief executive said in an interview on Sunday.

FCC The main shareholder of FCC - a vehicle controlled by former chairman Esther Koplowitz - is open to reducing its majority stake in the Spanish builder to 30 percent to seal a debt refinancing deal, Spanish media reported on Saturday.

