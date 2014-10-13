MADRID Oct 13 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
GAS NATURAL
Spain's Gas Natural on Sunday said it would launch a $3.3
billion takeover offer for Chile's biggest electricity
distributor Compania General de Electricidad (CGE), in a bid to
boost its presence in growing Latin American markets.
JAZZTEL
Orange will not raise its 3.4-billion-euro (4.29 billion US
dollar) offer to buy Spanish operator Jazztel, the French
telecoms group's chief executive said in an interview on Sunday.
FCC
The main shareholder of FCC - a vehicle controlled by former
chairman Esther Koplowitz - is open to reducing its majority
stake in the Spanish builder to 30 percent to seal a debt
refinancing deal, Spanish media reported on Saturday.
