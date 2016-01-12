* Short interest on Spanish stocks highest since 2012

* Bond investors start to scale back exposure

* CDS and futures trading show signs of hedging

By John Geddie

LONDON, Jan 12 Relative calm in Spain's financial markets belies the political upheavals besetting the country, but beneath the surface there are signs that some investors are losing patience.

Spanish equity and debt have lagged their peers since inconclusive national elections on Dec. 20 when populist movements for the first time splintered the vote for the country's two main parties.

The underperformance has been modest so far, but that gap could widen as investors look for other ways to factor in the risk of a prolonged political stalemate that could puncture market sentiment and strip momentum from a recovery in the euro zone's fourth largest economy.

Bets on the value of Spanish stocks falling are at their highest since the debt crisis of 2012, and a number of large investment houses have been cutting their exposure to its sovereign bonds.

"Uncertainty among investors has further risen," said Christoph Riniker, head of equity strategy research at Julius Baer.

Amid a generally torrid start to 2016 for world stock markets rattled by concerns about a slowdown in China, Spain's blue chip IBEX index has shed nearly 8 percent since the elections in late December.

Italy's FTSE MIB and Germany's DAX are down around 7 percent over the same period.

The difference in terms of short interest -- the proportion of shares investors have borrowed to sell in the belief their price will decline -- is more marked.

The average there for Spain's 35 biggest listed companies nudged above 3 percent in mid-December, its highest level since 2012, according to data provider Markit.

For the shares of Europe's 50 largest firms short interest has averaged around 1 percent in the last 12 months.

EXITS

The story in debt markets is similar, even with the cushioning effect of the European Central Bank's bond-buying scheme tempering widespread selling.

Since 2013, Spanish yields have tended to trade below those of Italy due to Spain's faster economic recovery. However, in the middle of last year worries about an independence bid from the wealthy Catalonia region, and rising support for leftist anti-austerity parties, reversed this trend.

This week, the gap between Spanish and Italian 10-year yields hit its widest in two months at 22 bps, heading back towards two-year peaks of 28 bps reached in September when pro-secession parties won Catalan elections.

Those cheaper levels were reported to have helped demand in the sale by syndicate of a new 10-year Spanish bond on Tuesday, but some investors are cutting back exposure.

Insight Investment, a UK-based fund with over 400 billion pounds ($575 billion) under management, scaled back its holdings of Spanish bonds last week.

"While the fundamentals of Spain, from an economic point of view, remain pretty strong, the politics are clearly going to be noisier than we had expected," said Gareth Colesmith, a senior portfolio manager at the firm.

British insurer Aviva, which manages 246 billion pounds, has also been shedding Spanish debt in recent months. Head of rates Charlie Diebel said that only more clarity on the political front or a Spanish-Italian yield spread of around 40 bps would tempt them to scale back up.

HEDGING

Those unwilling to sell have meanwhile moved to protect their investments.

The cost to insure Spanish bonds against default -- as measured by credit default swaps -- has climbed to its highest since mid-October, Markit data shows.

Analysts also say some investors are turning to Spain's fledgling futures market, where open interest -- the number of contracts outstanding -- has risen since it started trading on international exchange Eurex in October.

This rise has coincided with a fall in futures prices, a trend that suggests investors are taking a short position to make sure they have an option to sell their bonds at a set price in the future.

"There is a lot of hedging these days as no one knows where things are going," said Jaime Costero, a bond strategist at Spanish lender BBVA.

"Uncertainty is now very, very high and investors are trying to get as neutral as possible until things clear up a bit."

($1 = 0.6934 pounds)

(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Graphic by Vincent Flasseur; Editing by John Stonestreet)